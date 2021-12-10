SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells $2,951,020.02 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,747. SentinelOne Inc has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

