ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $642.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $661.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.99. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.