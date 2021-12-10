Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $327,783.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00207257 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

