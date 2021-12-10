SharedStake Price Down 20.9% This Week (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $11,166.67 and $1,044.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.01 or 0.08323502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,768.35 or 1.00075291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

