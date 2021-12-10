Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as low as C$4.65. Shawcor shares last traded at C$4.69, with a volume of 333,380 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.61.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

