Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.84 and last traded at $69.84. Approximately 804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.