ShipChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $757,647.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00207699 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

