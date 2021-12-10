Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,654.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,494.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,489.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,463.26. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

