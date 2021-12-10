Shopping (SPI) Price Down 31.9% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.63 or 0.00046787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and $579,353.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,493 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

