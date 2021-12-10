Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

