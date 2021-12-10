SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.08. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 4,074 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

