Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,593.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00208010 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.