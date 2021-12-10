Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.58. Signify Health shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 5,639 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,730,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,528,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.