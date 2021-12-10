Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $563.79

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 563.79 ($7.48) and traded as low as GBX 24.18 ($0.32). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.53 ($0.33), with a volume of 17,801 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.79. The company has a market capitalization of £22.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

