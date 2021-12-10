Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading Up 2.2%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 32,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 112,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

