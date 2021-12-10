Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.23. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 49,800 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

