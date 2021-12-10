SingularityDAO (SDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $39.76 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $39.76 million and $2.62 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00208053 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

