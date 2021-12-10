Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Down 4.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 16,116,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,110% from the average daily volume of 1,332,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

