Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CRO Casey Chafkin bought 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

