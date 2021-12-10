Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, CRO Casey Chafkin bought 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE SKLZ opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.96.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
