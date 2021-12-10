Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.48. 1,695,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average is $173.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.94 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,613,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

