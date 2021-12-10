Slow Capital Inc. Sells 6,421 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $176.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

