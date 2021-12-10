Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $834.14

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.14 ($11.06) and traded as high as GBX 839.18 ($11.13). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.74), with a volume of 78,396 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Libertas Partners increased their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,025 ($13.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.71) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.42) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.37) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.37) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 834.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 873.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 540.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

