SmartKey Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00209011 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

