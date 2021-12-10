Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,433.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,423.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

