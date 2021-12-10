Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Shares of SNAP opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last quarter.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

