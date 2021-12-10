Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $5.08. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 41,642 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $137,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

