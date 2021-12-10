SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.57. 14,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 17,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period.

