SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Capitalization of $172.62 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $172.62 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.04 or 0.08231745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.92 or 1.00196412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

