South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 8%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 136,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 290,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.88 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

