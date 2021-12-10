Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.56 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

