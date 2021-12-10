Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Up 3.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.64. 79,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 63,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$93.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.02.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.