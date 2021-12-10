Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $299.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $18,304.62 and $299.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

