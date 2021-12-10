SparksPay Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $30,469.22 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,840,346 coins and its circulating supply is 10,618,305 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.