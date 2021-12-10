SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.