SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $26,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

