SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $506.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.