SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $595,763.85

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $595,763.85 and approximately $184.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,164.05 or 0.99278324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00283272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00389300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00161230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009910 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars.

