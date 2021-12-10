Spire Wealth Management Acquires 43,057 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

