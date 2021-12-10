Spire Wealth Management Acquires 806 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.90.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $360.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.07 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

