Spire Wealth Management Acquires 858 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

