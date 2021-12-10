Spire Wealth Management Buys 34,218 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7,311.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $109.43 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

