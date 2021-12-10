Spire Wealth Management Buys 8,346 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after buying an additional 346,403 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 453,098 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.6% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,081 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.77 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.