Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

