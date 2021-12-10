Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $50.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.