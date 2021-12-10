Spire Wealth Management Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.