Spire Wealth Management Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

