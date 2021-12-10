Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

