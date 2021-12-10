Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

