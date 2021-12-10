Spire Wealth Management Purchases 23,448 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.