Spire Wealth Management Purchases 315 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 27,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 16,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.